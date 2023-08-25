CHAMPAIGN — At midafternoon Thursday, when the outdoor temperature was 97 degrees, it was just 1 degree cooler inside Michelle Cody’s townhouse in west Champaign.
The air conditioning there has been out all summer, and she’s been unable to get her landlord at Countrybrook Apartments to fix it, she said.
“We are literally dripping sweat in this house,” she said.
A 29-year-old mother of three kids ages 5-11 — the youngest of whom has asthma — Cody said she’s tried calling a list of local resources seeking help, but there didn’t seem to be any.
Other than the city of Champaign, which came out to inspect her apartment and dealt with her landlord, she’s been told to take her kids to a library, or Market Place mall, or some other public place with air conditioning.
Unfortunately, her car hasn’t been working in a month, she said. She gets to work at a nearby Circle K on foot.
Cody moved to Champaign from East St. Louis in November, seeking a better life and good schools for her kids, she said.
“I love the schools here,” she said.
She loved her townhouse at first, she said, but a strong wind in December blew a window out of her sons’ upstairs bedroom, and it has been boarded up ever since.
Her landlord brought her a small portable air-conditioning floor unit that blows out some cooler air than the box fan in her living-room window, so she and her family have been sleeping in front of it, she said.
A new air-conditioning unit was delivered outside her apartment earlier in the summer but has sat there uninstalled, Cody said.
Jay Blair, director of operations for Countrybrook’s management company, Gurnee-based Ludwig and Co., said Thursday that Cody’s air-conditioning unit was on a list of two at that complex awaiting service.
The company provides portable units as a temporary solution, especially when it’s dangerously hot, he said.
The vendor was unable to get there Thursday, Blair said, but would be there today.
Tim Spear, the city’s code-compliance manager for the city, said the city’s dealings with Countrybrook over this townhouse were being referred to the legal department.
“It’s not going to be a quick process,” he warned.
The city sent an inspector to Cody’s townhouse July 18 and found the air conditioning not working then — plus some other code issues, Spear said.
“We saw the new unit sitting there,” he said.
An inspector visited again Wednesday and found that the air conditioning still had not been addressed, Spear said.
“We are going to be sending this to our legal department, because we’re not getting timely repairs,” he said.
The city can’t condemn a living unit for lack of air conditioning, as it could if there was a lack of heat, Spear said.
Landlords aren’t required to provide air conditioning, “but if air conditioning is there, it’s supposed to be working,” he said.
One of the agencies Cody turned to for help was the United Way of Champaign County and its 211 help line in hope of finding a cooler place to sleep. She was referred to community cooling centers, she said.
Beverley Baker, director of community impact for United Way, said local emergency shelters are all full — but Cody and her children wouldn’t qualify for shelter space anyway, because they’re not homeless.
United Way doesn’t have funding to make repairs to air conditioning, Baker said.