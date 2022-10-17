It's Your Business | Habitat ReStore's new location already a popular spot
After years of helping provide homes for people who need them, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and it's ReStore resale shop are finally in a new home of their own.
So far, business at the ReStore has been good, said Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County Executive Director Chad Hoffman.
Opening day last weekend at the new location at 1914 Glenn Park Drive, C, was, in the history of this store, “the busiest day we’ve ever had,” he said.
This store has about every category of merchandise related to things for your home — including used electronics, exercise items, furniture, file cabinets, doors, artwork, lawn and garden equipment, appliances, hardware, even a seasonal department full of Christmas trees and decorations — plus plentiful parking in the lot out front.
Unlike the old location at the east edge of downtown Champaign, the new store is all on one level — though the overall square footage of 30,000 square feet is about the same, Hoffman said.
The new sales floor allows for more spacious aisles, enlarging some of the merchandise areas and placing some of the furniture in room vignettes “to give people ideas,” he said.
There are also automatic double-doors up front to easily carry out your new purchase, a loading dock out back for donation drop-offs and a section of new items acquired through close-outs, such as light bulbs, paint supplies and gloves.
Used appliances continue to be big sellers, Hoffman said.
“We’re always looking for donations of appliances,” he said.
Among the merchandise earlier this week was a hockey table and a gas-powered fireplace insert.
While part of the goals of this store are to recycle home goods to keep them out of landfills and make them available to people who want them at affordable prices, the ultimate goal of this store is to help Habitat build more homes in the local community — especially as construction materials have skyrocketed, Hoffman said. All proceeds go to Habitat’s home-building mission.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will soon be all under one roof, when its offices and construction warehouse also move into this building.
“I think this is just a much better fit,” Hoffman said.
The new store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-through-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Have a seat
Andrew Eissfeldt is finding new homes for office furniture that isn’t brand new through his new store at 1749 W. Kirby Ave., C, Seating and More.
The 4,200-square-foot shop is in the former Jos A. Bank space at Old Farm Shops.
What you’ll find there are recycled office chairs, desks, lighting and a bit of furniture that crosses over from office to home, such as couches, Eissfeldt said.
Some items just needed a bit of cleaning up and some have been refurbished., he said.
In stock as of earlier this week were more than 300 chairs, but through the network he’s using he has access to more like 800 chairs, Eissfeldt said.
In addition to saving money on office furniture, customers get a chance to see and try out a variety of brands without going from store to store or taking a chance on an on-line order, he said.
“When people come in here, they have confidence they’re going to get the best chair for what their budget is,” he said.
Eissfeldt, who grew up in Champaign, spent 15-plus years working for Stocks Office Furniture, the Champaign business formerly owned by his father, Skip Eissfeldt, then worked in the auto industry in Arizona, then for six years as international director for an office furniture in China, he said.
Before launching his store, he also worked on a project at Lincoln Square recycling office furniture left behind by Health Alliance Medical Plans before that company moved, he said.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment on Monday.
In addition to selling furniture, Eissfeldt said he plans to offer a podcast studio on site that will be available to other retailers to use to help promote their businesses, and he also wants to offer live selling on social media.
The Costco effect
The city of Champaign is on track to fulfill a $2.75 million sales tax rebate to the Costco store in Champaign well within the projected six years or before, though the original development agreement gives the city 10 years to pay that off.
The store opened in October 2020, and so far the city has rebated $1,020,607 of the sales tax money the store generates, according to Courtney Kouzmanoff, the city’s financial services manager and budget officer.
Information about how much sales tax revenue the store is collecting is proprietary, she said. Back in 2019, city officials projected the store — which is at Market Place mall where Bergner’s used to be, would bring in $7.1 million in sales tax over six years.
Kouzmanoff said the store’s fuel pumps are also generating motor fuel tax revenue, which isn’t subject to a rebate, and the amount of motor fuel tax from that location is also proprietary information.
What isn’t proprietary: According to county records, the Champaign Costco store paid $671,499 in 2021 property taxes this year to 10 taxing districts in Champaign County.
More than half, $374,872, went to Unit 4 schools. The city of Champaign got the second-largest slice, $96,472, followed by Champaign County at $61,190.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.
This story contains original reporting by News-Gazette staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one, because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to The News-Gazette plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.