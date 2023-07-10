DANVILLE — It was exciting enough just to receive an invitation to this year’s Keller Williams Family Reunion in Anaheim, Calif.
What followed, however, was what Hayley Siefert called one of the biggest surprises of her life.
The Keller Williams Real Estate agent bagged a national honor when the 30-year-old’s team was recognized for selling the most real estate in a company that has 185,000 agents in more than 50 countries.
Siefert, a licensed broker in Illinois and Indiana, said: “I set some pretty high goals for myself and I put a lot of pressure on myself, so this was an incredible honor. Winning this award was probably one of the best moments of my life because I dedicate so much time, energy and effort to put my clients first.”
Siefert’s team includes her mother, Jennifer Orvis, and administrative assistant Mary Pat Thomas. Siefert and Orvis closed 306 transactions in 2022.
“That’s quite an accomplishment,” Thomas said, crediting Siefer’s “high work ethic.”
A 2010 Catlin High grad, Siefert also earned degrees from Danville Area Community College and the University of Illinois. She also worked at Warner Bros. in Los Angeles before returning to Danville.
She became interested in real estate on the West Coast, but it was in Vermilion County where her career took off.
“Hayley is one of the hardest working people I’ve known — she always has been,” Orvis said. “I wasn’t surprised at what she’s accomplished.”
Siefert, husband Kyle and 2-year-old son Axel live in the Oakwood area. She is president of the Danville Rotary Club and involved in Young Professionals Network and Executive Women’s Club.
Have someone we should spotlight? Email news@news-gazette.com