Just Askin' | 2021 home sales
How many homes were sold in Champaign County last year?
More than 3,300, a new record for the county.
The Champaign County Association of Realtors released its year-end figures this month, tabulated with the help of Midwest Real Estate Data LLC.
In 2021, 3,325 home sales were reported in the Champaign County area, a 7.29 percent gain over 2020’s total. December sales totaled 248 homes, also a county record.
The median home sale price bumped up by 5 percent in 2021, up to $176,000.
CCAR President Stefanie Pratt said the housing market “certainly defied all expectations” as the “market frenzy” continued, amid low mortgage rates and inventory shortages.
“Homes have been selling at a record pace, shrinking inventory supply levels. With more sellers planning to enter the market this year, we are hopeful home buyers can look forward to a greater inventory selection, decreased competition and more opportunities to make their home purchase,” Pratt said.
As of Jan. 21, 647 properties were on the market in the county, CCAR said, down from 696 available properties at the same time last month.
December’s “pending sales” — the number of active listings that went under contract that month and are awaiting a close in the next 30-60 days — are a good pulse on the market.
There were 133 pending sales in Champaign County for December 2021, compared to 143 pending sales in December 2020, according to Midwest Real Estate Data LLC.
“All signs point to another solid year for the housing market heading into 2022, but it also could be an increased challenge for first-time buyers as they deal with tighter affordability conditions due to price growth, higher mortgage rates and inflation,” Pratt said.
“Home prices and sales should continue to rise but at a more moderate pace than what we saw this year. As more inventory hits the market, that should take some pressure off of price growth.”