Q: Have home sales dropped yet because of the coronavirus?
A: Not yet, at least in Champaign-Urbana.
Even as home sales dropped 14 percent in Illinois compared to a year ago, home sales rose in the C-U metro area, the only metro area in the state to see an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, 260 homes were sold, a 12 percent increase from 232 a year ago, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
“I was surprised when I saw those numbers, too,” said Julie Roth, president of the local Realtors group. “I really attribute that to the University of Illinois. We always have people moving in and out. I know they haven’t been in class, but I think we caught them at a time when a lot of people are making the transition.”
She also noted that pending sales were up 30 percent in February, and some of those sales might finally be closing.
In March, pending sales were down 10 percent compared to the previous year, and in April, they’re down 13 percent compared to the previous year, so a slowdown is still expected.
“We’ll probably see in May some lower numbers for home sales,” Roth said.
In April, the median home sale price increased 6 percent, from $149,250 a year ago to $158,250.
Year-to-date, home sales are up nearly 9 percent over the same period in 2019.
Roth said she’s continued to remain busy.
“It’s just been crazy,” she said.
Real estate agents have been able to continue operating, Roth said, though with enhanced safety measures.
“We’ve taken lots of precautions to make sure everyone remains safe,” she said.
In addition to more virtual open houses, she said when in-person showings happen, “we wear masks. We wipe everything down. We ask the sellers, if it’s occupied, to leave the lights on, so we don’t have to touch the light switches, and to keep the interior doors open, so we don’t have to open or close them.”