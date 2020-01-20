Q: How much did Rael Development Corp. pay for the Gather development property in Urbana?
A: When Rael completed the purchase in December, the sale price wasn’t yet public.
Now county records show that the price was $4.1 million.
In 2017, the Wakeland family had listed the properties for $6.5 million.
The Texas-based developer that bought it now plans to spend $30 million to develop a new project at the southeast corner of Lincoln and University avenues.
It is expected to include about 200 apartments, 50 extended-stay rooms and 15,000 square feet of lobby, retail and outdoor public areas.
Graeme Rael, a principal officer of Rael Development Corp., is a University of Michigan grad who has a number of similar housing projects in other college towns.
The project will be bounded on the north by University and the railroad, on the east by Busey Avenue and on the west by Lincoln.
The project also runs up against the West Main Street Historic District to the south, which includes homes once owned by members of the Busey family. One dates back to around 1878.
Residents of the historic district expressed concern about the project, which includes buildings up to five floors, but the city council voted 4-1 in February to approve a rezoning agreement.