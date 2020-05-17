CHAMPAIGN — The Liberty on the Lake subdivision and Carle Champaign on Curtis facility could soon get neighbors to the west.
In recent months, the Champaign City Council has taken new action on the proposed Applewood Valley subdivision, amending an annexation agreement that was first approved in 2006 and approving a plat for the subdivision’s first phase.
The plan commission also recommended approval of a preliminary plat for its second phase when it comes before the council on Tuesday.
The city widened Mattis Avenue south of Curtis Road in 2007 in anticipation of the subdivision, but it was sidelined by the 2008 recession, according to a city staff report.
Now, with Carle at the Fields filling in the area west down Curtis, Hallbeck Homes is ready for another shot.
“We are currently platting the commercial lots along Curtis and Mattis on the perimeter and a multi-family piece in the center of the land,” said Dan Hallbeck.
City staff wrote that “a proposed Low-Density Multifamily Development with nine apartment buildings is scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2020.”
Hallbeck said he expects the commercial lots to be “mostly office/retail sites,” and they’re being advertised by Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.
The listing calls Applewood Valley the “next premier Class A Office/Retail development located in southwest Champaign” and says it will “be pedestrian friendly, with large sidewalks stretching throughout the development.”