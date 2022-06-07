Submit a Letter to the Editor here
MAHOMET — Having grown up in Mahomet, Quentin McNew has a fond place in his heart for the Tin Cup RV Park.
McNew bought the 35 acres the 75-pad park sits on in March, plus another 26 acres of open land. His dream is to keep the park open and add residential property on the adjacent land.
“I grew up a mile away in Mahomet from Tin Cup,” McNew said. “I’m trying to keep Tin Cup open forever. There were others wanting to buy it.”
McNew said he was concerned developers would buy the RV park and put in high-density residential properties there, such as apartment buildings.
McNew is set to go before the Mahomet Plan and Zoning Commission tonight with a proposal to rezone the property from C-1 and C-2 (commercial) to R-1 and R-2 (residential).
R-1 would allow for the construction of eight single-family unattached homes, while the R-2 designation would be for 22 lots for construction of duplexes, which McNew said is consistent with residential property across the street.
“The R1 and R2 zoning proposal is congruent with the adjacent zoning neighborhoods of R1 and R2,” McNew said.
He noted since part of the property is zoned C2, he could have added higher-density commercial properties there.
But McNew noted, “I figured families would rather have nice single-family homes, new construction and zero lot lines like their neighbors are currently to help keep property values high versus me expanding the RV park to have a transient demographic as their neighbor.”
Village Community Development Director Kelly Pfeifer said Mahomet’s C-1 zoning allows for a mixture of residential and commercial development, while C-2 allows “straight commercial, from a truck stop to a bakery to a doctor’s office. It’s our general commercial.”
Not everyone is thrilled with the plan, based on their comments on Facebook. Some neighboring residents prefer that all of the lots hold single-family homes. Or maybe no development at all.
Said one: “Not what we need. Who wants that in their backyard? Can’t a field just stay a field once in awhile? Does every inch need one more house or duplex?”
Added another: “I moved back to Mahomet because it was a small town. So far, that’s been a joke.”
Not all think the plan is a bad idea. One poster asked if the nay-sayers thought Mahomet should stop growing.
“We’ve seen what happens to small towns when that happens,” the poster said. “Populations decrease, tax revenue decreases, schools along with roads and other infrastructure begin to crumble, etc. The idea that a town shouldn’t grow because people want a ‘small-town feel’ isn’t really logical at all.”
McNew, operating as Tin Cup Management LLC, proposes rezoning 8.97 acres from C-1 neighborhood commercial and C-2 general commercial to R-1 single-family residential and R-2 two-family residential districts located on the south side of Tin Cup Road, about 1,300 feet east of the intersection with Lake of the Woods Road.
McNew said he wants to grow the RV park, which has a 15-person wait list, so he intends to add 15 pad sites with 400-square-foot “tiny homes” to the 75 that already exist.
Supply-chain issues have held up adding the 15 RV pad sites, he said
He has also added fiber-optic internet and is working on a blueprint for a laundromat. McNew said there are a number of people who rent the campsites for two to three months at a time every summer.
“They have grandkids up here, and then during the winter, they go down to Florida,” he said.
Plan and Zoning Commission Chairman Robert DeAtley said after the commission makes a recommendation, it will be up to the village board to decide whether to approve the request.