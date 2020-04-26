CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 is expected to hurt home sales, but its impact hasn’t yet shown up in the monthly report.
In March, 223 homes were sold in Champaign County, compared with 199 in the same month a year ago, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
But pending sales, which may close in the next 30 to 60 days, are down 10.3 percent, indicating a likely drop in sales in April’s report.
The local association’s president, Julie Roth, said it makes sense for home sales to be up in March, as it takes time for sales to close and the real estate business was allowed to continue as an essential service.
“It usually takes 40 to 60 days to close,” Roth said, and in last month’s report, pending sales “were up 30 percent.”
“We were still seeing some of those closings in the beginning of April, so it didn’t really surprise me a lot that (home sales) was a positive number.”
She also said the lower average 30-year mortgage rate, at 3.45 percent in March compared to 4.26 percent a year ago, may have helped.
“That’s still attractive to buyers, when they’re looking at what their payments are going to be,” Roth said.
But with open houses on hold and safety guidelines in place for private showings, Roth said a drop is expected.
“Sellers are being cautious as well, and some of them might be holding off on listing their homes, especially ones that are occupied, until this passes,” she said.
“And I think buyers are being a bit more cautious, waiting to see how this pans out and how long it’s going to last.”
Also in March, the median home sale price was $155,000, up from $145,000 a year ago.