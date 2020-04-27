CHAMPAIGN — A new Campustown apartment building is being built like Legos, with different modules stacked together to make a five-story structure.
Homeway Commercial built the modules in Deer Creek and had them shipped to Champaign, where Sub4 Development recently broke ground on the project.
They hope to have the building’s 65 apartments open for the fall semester.
Spokeswoman Julie Russell said the modular construction will speed up construction by three months.
“You still have carpenters, plumbers, electricians,” she said. “They just do it in a factory setting, instead of on-site.”
Each unit includes a stacked washer and dryer, vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.
The modules are being installed at 54 E. John St. in a two-phase process.
“The quality of their product is already better than we expected,” said Drew Livingston, project manager with Sub4 Development.
“When we first met with Sub4 Development and Mode 3 (architects), the project was designed to be a traditional build,” said Bob Schieler, sales manager of Homeway Commercial. “But when we started discussing the architect’s concept, we explained how it could easily become modular.”
Homeway has been in business for more than 50 years but switched to modular construction in 1996, building everything from homes to churches.
Russell said its products are much more than mobile homes.
“These are fully built-to-code, beautiful houses,” she said. “You’d never know” they’re built in modules.