CHAMPAIGN — Even before the first phase of the Parker Glen affordable-housing apartment complex is set to open, plans are underway to begin building the next phase of the property north of Market Place Mall.
Phase 1 includes two three-story buildings with addresses on JT Coffman Drive, with one fronting North Neil Street just north of the Town Center Apartments.
The next phase will be built on the vacant land just north of Phase 1.
Like the first phase, the second phase has been awarded federal dollar-for-dollar Low Income Housing Tax Credits, intended to be an incentive for affordable-housing development investments.
Work on Phase 1 got underway last year, and will provide 64 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms.
Kara Walker, manager of Parker Glen, said a leasing office will open on site Sept. 1, and the apartments are expected to be ready for residents in October.
Most of the one-bedroom units are already taken, she said, but there are several two- and three-bedroom units still available.
The next phase will bring 56 additional apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, with work set to start next spring and be completed in summer 2025, according to Barry Accountius, vice president of development for Woda Cooper Companies Inc.
Columbus, Ohio-based Woda Cooper is a for-profit partner working with Parker Glen’s nonprofit developer, Housing Services Alliance, which is based in King of Prussia, Pa.
“Parker Glen II is designed to complement Parker Glen I, providing much-needed, high-quality affordable housing for the city of Champaign and surrounding counties,” Accountius said.
The units are being designed to have low monthly energy costs for residents, he said.
The first phase was designed to have energy-efficient appliances, central HVAC, washer and dryer hook-ups, an exercise/fitness center and community room.
Also awarded Low Income Housing Tax Credits in the latest round announced by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, was a planned renovation of Steer Place, a 108-unit affordable-housing facility for seniors at 1202 E. Harding Drive, U.
The Steer Place project, which also got a $500,000 grant from the city of Urbana’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, will be a $15 million renovation of the property, including replacement of the roof, elevators and HVAC system, and remodeling of some of the units, according to Lily Walton, executive director of the Champaign County Housing Authority.
That project is set to get underway in six to seven months, she said.