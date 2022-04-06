CHAMPAIGN — Work has started on a new 64-unit affordable-housing development north of Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Called Parker Glen, it’s being developed by Housing Services Alliance, a nonprofit developer of affordable-housing communities based in King of Prussia, Pa.
Liam McGuigan, board chairman of Housing Services Alliance, said the organization is working with a for-profit partner on the Champaign project — Columbus, Ohio-based Woda Cooper Companies.
Construction is expected to be completed in December, he said.
The city has issued building permits for the project, which will include two three-story buildings, at 2605 and 2607 JT Coffman Drive, between the Town Center apartment complex and the Villas at Ashland Farm subdivision.
One of the buildings will have 24 units and the other will have 40, according to the city’s Building Safety Division.
Parker Glen will have a mix of apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, with energy-efficient appliances, central HVAC, washer and dryer hook-ups, an exercise/fitness center and a community room, McGuigan said.
Supportive services to residents are also provided, he said.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced in 2020 that it was awarding more than $26 million in federal low-income housing tax credits to fund 21 affordable-housing developments in 11 counties in the state, among them Parker Glen in Champaign.