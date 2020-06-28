These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— CU Scrapping, 705 S. Cleveland, Philo, Roger Adams, same address.
— Dream Projects Remodeling/Construction, 806 Stratford Drive, C, Moses Muhammad, same address.
— Roll UP & Glow Up Mobile Beauty Bar, 2003 Moreland Boulevard, C, Crystal Elmore, same address.
— Royal Essentials & Co., 1021 N. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul, Ashlee Nicole Smith, same address.
— Sexy & Paid Fashions, 3 Welland Place, C, Samone Pierson, same address.
— Vorborg Studios, 201 W. Springfield Ave., C, Austin Fuoss-Feinberg, 2602 Galen Drive, C.