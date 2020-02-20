CHAMPAIGN — After more than 12 years, residents are starting to move in to the Bristol Place development in north Champaign.
“Folks are moving in as soon as occupancy permits have been approved,” said John Ruffin, the city’s neighborhood coordinator who’s been working on this project for nine years.
“I’ve been working on this project since the first week I started,” he said. “It’s good to see this first phase coming to fruition.”
He expects the 90 units by Bristol Park to be filled over the next two or three weeks, with a formal grand opening celebration to be held later in the spring.
Of those 90 units, 64 are single-family homes and 26 are townhomes. There’s also a community building.
When the waiting list opened in August for a single day, more than 900 people applied.
While former residents of the neighborhood were given priority to return if they met housing criteria, only four displaced families are returning, Ruffin said.
“Folks have been relocated to new homes and have put down roots in new areas of town and in new communities,” Ruffin said. “So I think the drive by those folks who were there previously to move back has waned.”
The development is a partnership between the city, the Housing Authority of Champaign County and AHDVS, LLC, a black-owned, Orland Park-based development firm.
Ruffin said it’s been “a long, arduous process,” starting first with the former residents.
“It took a lot of working with various stakeholder groups,” he said. “We had to work with groups on the ground to build consensus. Then we had to get buy-in from elected officials and the city council to authorize us to move forward.”
The neighborhood had been “in need of serious attention,” Ruffin said. “It was inundated with crime. Housing values could not be maintained. There were significant code violations.”
The city bought the properties and had them demolished, and construction began in earnest in the past couple years.
“We’ve had some weather delays, but for the most part, construction moved apace with what was projected,” Ruffin said.
The city hopes the new residents will eventually own their homes, said Ruffin, who said the new homes are “something that the community can be proud of.”
The $23 million project was funded by the city, HACC, AHDVS, LLC, Illinois Housing Development Authority, National Equity Fund, US Bancorp Community Development Corporation, Cinnaire Bank, Bank of America, and Illinois Facilities Fund.
The second phase of the project is expected to include an apartment building to house seniors, Ruffin said.