URBANA — Construction continues on six single-story homes in Stone Creek, an upscale residential development in southeast Urbana.
“The first home should be complete in late July and the last by the end of August,” said Kevin Brumback, vice president of residential at The Atkins Group in Urbana.
In March, building permits were issued on the six properties in the 2600 block of South Muirfield Place.
“The sale prices of these would range from the low- to mid- $400’s,” Brumback said.
Stone Creek is located near the intersection of Highcross Road and Windsor Road and covers 500 acres.
The subdivision is centered around the University of Illinois Atkins Golf Club, home to the Illini men’s and women’s golf teams.
Local amenities include nearby shopping and restaurants, common areas and miles of walking paths through scenic surroundings, Brumback said.
“We have always known that Stone Creek is a phenomenal place to live,” he said. “With the significant increase in lot sale and new builds we have seen over the last two years, many others appear to agree. The ‘Think Urbana’ program played no small part in our decision to continue to invest in this area.”
“Think Urbana” is a part of the City of Urbana’s Enterprise Zone incentive program. The program provides sales-tax exemptions and property-tax abatements to qualifying projects. The program helps lower the cost of new residential construction. Participants in the program can save approximately 55 percent off property taxes on their new home during the first five years and pay no sales tax on construction materials.
In the first year after full assessment, Think Urbana participants will receive a 100 percent discount on property taxes, 80 percent the second year, 60 percent the third year, 40 percent the fourth year and 20 percent the fifth year on the increased value of their new home from participating tax partners.
New construction, single- or two-family projects located in the Enterprise Zone with a minimum project cost of $80,000 qualify for the program.
— Kevin Barlow