No resolution yet on site for City of Champaign Township's new homeless shelter
CHAMPAIGN — With temperatures now dipping into the 30s and 40s at night, it remains undetermined when a planned government-operated, low-barrier shelter for the homeless will open in Champaign.
Negotiations are still underway for a possible location, according to leaders of C-U at Home and City of Champaign Township.
The township wants to open a low-barrier shelter — meaning it will accept people regardless of if they use drugs or alcohol — in the building currently owned by C-U at Home, a nonprofit organization that operates both a daytime drop-in center and overnight sober shelter for the homeless at 70 E. Washington St., C.
Initially, plans called for having the low-barrier shelter open by today.
Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said getting the shelter operating before the end of the year remains “very possible.”
“We continue to discuss the possibility of the township purchasing 70 E. Washington. Negotiations are ongoing and progress has been made,” Quarnstrom said in a joint statement with C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright. “At this point, we have no updates, but both sides remain committed to a solution and are optimistic that a solution is close.”