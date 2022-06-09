MAHOMET — A request from the owner of the Tin Cup RV Park on Mahomet’s east side to rezone land adjacent to it for residential development was tabled at Tuesday’s meeting of the plan and zoning commission, and it may be revised before being considered again.
Quentin McNew had sought to rezone 8.97 acres on the south side of Tin Cup Road about 1,300 feet east of the intersection with Lake of the Woods Road from its current C-1 neighborhood commercial and C-2 general commercial zoning to R-1B single-family residential and R-2 two-family residential districts.
In a sometimes-heated meeting, several residents of the nearby upscale Fox Valley subdivision objected to McNew’s plan to build duplexes on part of the property that would abut their homes.
Zoning commission Chairman Robert DeAtley said McNew indicated he was willing to reduce the size of the requested R-2 zoning, but the commission could not vote on a plan that contains such a revision because it would require a separate public notice and hearing.
McNew was not available to comment Wednesday.
“His willingness to change was so that everyone in Fox Run subdivision would have single-family homes in their backyard,” DeAtley said.
He said the majority of those who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting came out against McNew’s proposal. One spoke in favor.
“It was heated,” DeAtley said. “There were lots of people who were fired up. They didn’t want this in their backyard.”
Mahomet Community Development Director Kelly Pfeifer said McNew “is reconsidering whether he wants to amend the request, change the proposed zonings from the original application, or I suppose he could withdraw one of the parts.”
“He did understand that the group there supported single-family detached homes but did not like the higher density that would be potentially happening in the R-2 portion,” Pfeifer said.
She called the meeting “spirited” and said “people were very well prepared.”
“It was a good public hearing about a very important action to rezone,” she said. “I was personally very glad to see people take the time out to participate in the process.”
Only four of the seven members of the commission were present.
She said one commissioner indicated that additional public input was needed and that “this singular forum was not going to be enough, and he wanted enough time for public input.”
McNew is also looking to expand the 75-pad RV park by adding 15 pads with 400-square-foot tiny homes on them. He said he has also added fiber-optic internet and is working on plans for a laundromat.