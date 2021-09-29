PAXTON — Not everyone is moving out of Illinois. A San Diego woman will move back to the Prairie State to convert a 119-year-old former Paxton school building into her home.
Former owner Frank “Skip” Fouts said he has sold the West Lawn School building at 465 W. Orleans St. to the woman, who wants to get back to Illinois and escape the high cost of living in California. The buyer at one time lived in Chicago.
A Beecher resident, Richard Miller, had intended to buy the old school from Fouts and turn it into apartments. He successfully petitioned the city to rezone the property to R-3 (multi-family residential). But Miller died in August before the purchase could go through.
Mayor Bill Ingold said Tuesday he didn’t think another rezoning would be necessary but said the “zoning/planning commission might want to clean things up and rezone it back to R-1 (single-family residential).”
The Paxton school district used the old school and a new attached school building until 1979 before closing them due to declining enrollment. The buildings were sold in 1980 to the Upper Room Bible Church, which continues to use the new building but sold the old school to Fouts many years ago.
West Lawn has been used primarily for storage in the 42 years since the school district ceased using it, although it was used as a residence for a time by a resident who also kept large cats there.
A contractor, Fouts intended to renovate the building and live in it with his family and estimated he bought it about 25 years ago.
He said he happened on the building by chance.
“I turned the corner and saw what a majestic building it was, and I wanted to turn it into a house for myself,” Fouts said.
He said everyone in his family was on board with the idea until he bought it.
“Then it was like reality set in,” Fouts said. “My wife said, ‘Another hour and 15 minutes from my mom’ and the kids said, ‘I’m going to have to leave my friends.’
“Every year I thought I would work on it. I was just so busy up north,” said Fouts, who formerly lived in the Beecher-Grant Park area but now lives in Lowell, Ind.
So the building sat dormant for years — the object of vandals who enjoyed breaking out the windows, many of which are now boarded up. Fouts did put a new roof on it.
Fouts said while the buyer was in town recently, there were a couple of people who tried to break in. The new owner called the police, who got their names.
“If there’s any more break-ins, they are prime targets to be responsible,” Fouts said.
He said the buyer fell in love with the place.
“I think the whole thing just grabbed her because she’s been looking at it since January,” he said. “She was in a situation where she couldn’t go for it, and her situation changed and she was able to proceed.”
Fouts said the buyer did not provide a timetable on when work would begin.
He said he believes the building is in good hands and is glad the new buyer came forward.
“I wasn’t crazy about (selling) it to Rich because he wanted the apartments in there,” Fouts said. “Then I lost contact with him and found out he passed away. That was almost unbelievable.”
Fouts said the buyer, whom he estimates is in her 50s or 60s, has got “some big ideas.”
“I hope she does a good job on it because I’m still connected to that building. It’s a masterpiece, a diamond in the rough, and I offered ... that anytime she wants to call me,” he would be glad to give his advice, he said.
The old school was most recently featured in an episode of the HGTV show “Cheap Old Houses,” which was filmed there earlier this year.