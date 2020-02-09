CHAMPAIGN — Snow filled the sky as Adam Ruggieri and Owen Anderson pulled a Mandalorian helmet from the popular “Star Wars” series out of the box where they would be sleeping Friday night on Neil Street.
One Winter Night can look performative at first glance, they know, like an empty gesture feigning empathy.
Take a closer look, they insist, and it’s not what it seems.
“It may be performative for some people, but for the majority of people who come out, either they’ve experienced any of the myriad of things that contribute to homelessness, or they know somebody who has been through it,” Anderson said of the event, which raises most of the budget for C-U at Home, a nonprofit that provides services and shelter for the homeless.
“It’s not easy to just reach into somebody’s life and control all the right dials and pull all the right levers and fix everything for them,” he said. “But making sure these resources are available for them, if we keep doing that, everything’s going to be OK.”
The event funds the services C-U at Home provides to help the homeless stay safe and get back on their feet. After operating as a daytime shelter and a transportation and transitional housing ministry for most of its decade of existence, it recently began running a winter shelter and hopes to begin operating a year-round shelter later this year.
“If there wasn’t a shelter here right now, where would people go?” C-U at Home Housing and Outreach Coordinator Steven Harper asked. “More than likely, they would be shipped out to other cities on buses. People buy bus tickets, they have some outreach people in churches that buy bus tickets, and then they would end up in a shelter in another community.
“The shelter in this community is for the people in the community, and we can offer them a solution as far as trying to wrap around them and love them and get to the core problems of what’s going on with them, whether it be mental illness or substance abuse.”
* * * * *
This year’s One Winter Night was different from years past. C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III pushed to sign up entertainers to perform between speakers at the event, which was based at The Orpheum Children’s Science Museum for the second-straight year. A projector on the stage was lit up with a thermometer that showed how close the event was to its goal of $350,000, which Dalhaus said is needed to open the year-round shelter.
Vineyard Church Pastor Clay Harrington energetically updated those at the Orpheum throughout the night and went out on the streets to broadcast on Facebook Live, giving the event the feel of a telethon.
Two years ago, One Winter Night raised $140,000 by the next morning. This year, Dalhaus expected to double that, but donations exceeded even those expectations. By mid-afternoon Saturday, the event surpassed $310,000 in donations with two weeks to go before fundraising wraps up.
“That is a God-sized jump,” Dalhaus said. “That’s this community hearing what we have to say, hearing this mission, and our friends on the street deserve more. I’m just amazed. It’s not only the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of, but it’s the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever been a part of.”
* * * * *
As Dalhaus walked the streets, one box dweller jokingly complained that he didn’t place him by the City Building, where sidewalks are heated by vents. Dalhaus said he was well-aware of the comfort of that spot.
“There’s one of those guys that actually sleeps over there,” Dalhaus said. “He doesn’t like coming into the shelter, so he sleeps by the vent.”
While the event can’t completely replicate life on the street, it does make participants make calculations that they wouldn’t normally have to.
“If I’m out here for 20 minutes, my clothes are wet, I’m uncomfortable,” said Harper, who was homeless before participating in C-U at Home’s transitional housing program. “It’s going to be freezing tonight, it’s below 32. So now your clothes are wet and they’re going to be freezing to you.
“And if we didn’t have this event, we wouldn’t be able to fund the shelter, we wouldn’t have transitional living, we wouldn’t have things like that, so I think it’s really important that we have this simulation.”
Anderson and Ruggieri each slept on the street for a short period of time in their younger days before C-U at Home existed, and they both say it was the help of strangers that got them back in a home.
They don’t want One Winter Night to turn into something it isn’t meant to be, a jovial event where costumes are common. The Mandalorian helmet, they know, can be construed as light-hearted.
That’s not the point at all, they insisted. Look deeper, they said, and the significance is clear.
“We weren’t trying to turn the thing into a giant ‘Star Wars’ fest, we just felt like there really was a connection there, because that character is homeless,” Ruggieri said. “If you ever watch that show, a lot of it is about how they don’t have a place to be and don’t have a planet anymore, and that they’re homeless.
- “It’s not a festival. It’s meant to raise awareness. And that, I hope, never gets lost.”