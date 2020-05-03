CHAMPAIGN — The coronavirus pandemic delayed the formal dedication, but Shalunda Weatherall was still thrilled to be able to move last week in to Habitat for Humanity’s newest home in Champaign County.
An anesthesia technician for OSF, Weatherall said she’s always wanted to own her own home.
“But it’s hard trying to get to that point,” she said. “With Habitat for Humanity, they made it possible to make this dream come true for me and my family.”
Weatherall has two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 22-year-old son.
She grew up in Champaign, graduated from Centennial High and has worked at the medical center in Urbana now owned by OSF for 23 years.
Most of her big items were moved Saturday into her new house on Eureka Street in Champaign.
Weatherall said she feels grateful and fortunate for the new home.
“It was kind of a blessing that fell into my lap,” she said. “Someone else dropped out of the program, and I just happened to be the next person on the list.”
Her home is the 114th that Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has built since 1991.
Home recipients are expected to provide at least 300 volunteer hours and be able to pay back a no-profit mortgage.