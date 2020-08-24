SAVOY — Despite some residents’ concerns about a new development attracting partying students and low-income tenants, the Savoy Planning Commission unanimously recommended approving a request to build two eight-unit apartment buildings behind Aldi.
The village board will vote later on the special-use permit for the mixed-use development by Mike Thompson, who said he has no plans to market it to students.
“These are planned to be largely units targeted for professional people or retired people,” Thompson said.
If approved, he said the construction on the residential portion would begin first, followed by a commercial building.
“The apartment phase, if it goes as expected, would probably be about a year,” Thompson said, and the timeline for the commercial phase would be “depending on demand.”
This proposal was a slimmed-down revision from last year’s, which would have included a daycare and four eight-unit multifamily structures.
“We have about 15 retail tenants out here, and they seem to be all enjoying pretty good business success,” said Thompson, who also developed the properties that include Domino’s, Industrial Donut, I-Wok and Envisionwise.
Resident Ruth Hieser said the revisions improved her view of the project.
“We all know whenever you move into an undeveloped area, you’re going to have progress made and you’re going to have changes,” she said. “Looking at the proposal from last time compared to this time, I think it’s just the best we could ask for.”
But several other residents were not appeased.
“I’m against this all the way, just like I was last time,” said Shirley Armstrong, who was concerned about parking, drainage and “kids” living in the apartments.
“They’ll be in Aldi, in the pond, in our yard, on our street, and I don’t think it’s right,” Armstrong said.
After interrupting the meeting later and being told that public participation was over, Armstrong said, “I don’t care. The more concrete you put in there, the more problems we’re having,” before walking out.
Resident Kenneth Felsman also was opposed.
“If he chooses to rent it to students, well, they party all night long sometimes, and it’s just going to detract from the location of my condo tremendously,” he said. “Is it going to be low-income housing?”
Commissioner Greg Anderson said he wasn’t too concerned about students making a ruckus.
“A few students could lease an apartment together,” he said. “If they want a campus experience, they’re not going to come out here to do that, in my mind, so it’s going to be grad students, maybe, and less of a student-type environment that has been a concern.”