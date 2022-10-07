CHAMPAIGN — Aquila Hull is about to move into the first home she’s ever owned, and she’s learned a lot along the way, she said.
A 28-year-old Carle Foundation Hospital health care technician, Hull and her two sons will move next month into the 123rd home built through Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
One thing Hull learned along the way was the value of persistence.
“This was my second time applying,” Hull said. “Before, I didn’t get accepted.”
She’s learned about saving up for a big goal, and she hopes her sons, ages 2 and 7, have learned by watching her that “work hard at your goal and it pays off,” she said.
Her older son is excited at the idea that the family will have their own back yard to play in, Hull said, and she can sum up what she’s most excited about in two words: “It’s mine,” she said.
“I won’t have to worry about re-signing a lease or worry about where I will move next if I don’t like the neighborhood,” she said.
The Champaign neighborhood where her new three bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story home is in “a great neighborhood,” Hull said.
Sponsorship of this home-build came from Big Grove Tavern, Champaign, with the labor provided by the Hull family, volunteers and Habitat’s construction work crew.
Hull said she also learned a lot about the importance of saving for home maintenance and repair costs and about construction in the process of helping build her home.
“I helped build from concrete,” she said. “It was heavy, but I did it.”
Born in Kansas City, Mo., Hull has lived in Urbana since she was age 7. She graduated from Urbana High School in 2012 and got her associate’s degree in billing and coding from Ultimate Medical Academy’s online program, she said.
She and her sons currently live in a rental home in Champaign.
Of the 300 hours of sweat equity Habitat homeowners put in on their own and other homes, Hull said, she still has 50 more hours to serve.
“You have to work for things that you want,” she said.