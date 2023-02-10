CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign has reached an agreement with the owners of Champaign Park Apartments that includes reimbursement to the city for the cost of lodging tenants in hotel rooms and provides more time to get repairs made to condemned buildings.
A stipulated court order entered Thursday includes an agreement by the complex owners to reimburse the city $145,401 for the cost of hotel rooms for displaced residents through Feb. 2 and to make further reimbursements on a monthly basis for the city’s cost of continuing to house the residents.
The first repayment is to be made within 30 days, according to the order.
The order also calls for the property managers of the apartment complex at 2106 W. White St., C, to board and secure windows of any vacant buildings and secure the apartments that aren’t currently occupied within 30 days.
It also requires property managers to arrange for proper security gates and security personnel at the complex within 60 days.
Residents were displaced starting in mid-November 2022 when hundreds of units at the 42-building Champaign Park Apartments complex were condemned by the city as uninhabitable.
As of Friday, 380 units were still condemned, and the city was still putting up 41 households of displaced residents in hotels, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
Through two emergency-funding authorizations approved by City Manager Dorothy David, the city initially covered $97,164 in temporary emergency housing in hotels for displaced tenants. The city council subsequently approved the use of up to $350,000 more to continue covering those costs through Feb. 14.
“The property owners have been working toward making repairs to condemned units so that displaced tenants can return to safe housing,” said city attorney Thomas Yu. “Giving them more time to continue making repairs and securing vacant units, while also agreeing to reimburse the city for rehousing displaced tenants, was determined to be in the best interests for both parties.”
The court order continues the city’s case against the property owners to March 21.