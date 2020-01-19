2019 was one of the busiest construction years in the history of the city of Champaign.
The city’s building safety division issued 3,047 permits last year with a total construction value of $252.9 million, the second highest on record.
The highest was in 2007, when the city processed $305 million of construction permits.
Of the three thousand permits issued last year, 489 were building permits and 2,558 were mechanical permits.
Urbana measured its permit data by square footage and found that 245,911 square feet was added in 2019, less than the previous year, but higher than in any year from 2013-17.
In 2018, Urbana saw a large increase due to the new Retreat student housing development on North Lincoln Avenue (above), which increased square footage by more than 200,000.