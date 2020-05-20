Potential new owners of Mahomet mansion to remain secret
MAHOMET — The 16,000-square-foot Hidden River mansion north of Mahomet is under contract to be sold to a family for use as a private residence, a developer says.
Like the previous owners, the new ones plan to remain confidential, said Shawn Tabeling, of Tabeling Development Co.
“We just accepted an offer for the mansion,” Tabeling said.
His company is planning to buy the 200-acre property and split it into 5- to 10-acre lots.
The asking price for the mansion and the 15 acres of land it sits on was $1.9 million when it was listed late last year.
That was reduced to $1.5 million, and while Tabeling declined to disclose the price before the sale closes, he said, “We had a few parties interested after the price reduction.”
Of the total 200 acres, 168 are now under contract, Tabeling said.
The mansion was built in the early 2000s for software developer Bruce Artwick, a UI graduate and creator of the first consumer flight simulator software, which eventually became the Microsoft Flight Simulator.
While Artwick owned it, the estate was once listed for $14.9 million and later for $6.9 million.
He owned it until 2015, when it was sold at auction for $4,000,005.
It was never clear who bought the property, as it was sold to a trust.
While the sale of the 200 acres to Tabeling hasn’t yet closed — “Any day now,” he said — he said previously his company would be buying the land for less than the 2015 auction price.
The mansion includes five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a five-car garage, a sauna, an indoor hot tub and a plunging pool.
News-Gazette