CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has appointed Housing Authority of Champaign County CEO David Northern Sr. to the Illinois State Housing Task Force.
Established in 2004, the task force develops an annual comprehensive housing plan and ensures it includes goals for the numbers and types of housing units to be built, rehabilitated and preserved. The group also makes recommendations on funding and state actions to promote housing, along with suggestions and options for local governments.
“I feel honored to be selected to serve on the state housing task force,” Northern said. “My years of service, education and experience uniquely qualify me to serve on the task force and I am excited about this opportunity.”
Northern has worked in the field of federal housing assistance programs for 25 years.
He holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ball State University.
He also holds a graduate certificate in public management and a certificate from the Institute for Innovative Leadership, both programs of Indiana University. Northern completed the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government Achieving Excellence in Community Development program in 2015, and last year was certified as a rental housing development finance professional by the National Development Council.
He also serves on the Illinois Housing Council board and is senior vice president of the Public Housing Authority Directors Association, which represents the professional administrators of about 2,000 housing authorities.
The Housing Authority of Champaign County has developed more than $110 million in new affordable housing. It has a $22 million-plus annual budget and a staff of more than 40.