RANTOUL — There are people out there wanting to buy or build new houses in Rantoul, but there’s no place to put them — leaving the village lagging behind several other communities bordering Champaign-Urbana in that category.
Village officials hope to change that.
“Residential growth is absolutely necessary,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “As the community expands its ‘quality of life’ amenities to residents, we must develop new housing to attract new individuals and families looking for their place to settle.”
Mayor Chuck Smith said officials have met with property owners of two major tracts — United Developers and representatives of the Murray Trust — to get development started.
United Developers owns 200 acres on the eastern side of Murray Road across from the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. The Murray Trust property totals about 78 acres north and west of Grove Avenue, Smith said.
“We have diligently been urging (United Developers) to develop (their) property across the street with housing,” Smith said, adding both companies are open to the possibility. “They want to see what we have to offer.”
He said the village is interested in adopting a pre-annexation agreement to develop the Murray Trust property, which must be approved by the zoning commission and village board.
“I believe the village would offer incentives,” Smith said. “The only thing we have to work with right now, because it’s not a TIF district,” is an enterprise zone, which would offer a sales-tax rebate on building materials and abatement of five years worth of real-estate taxes.
The United Developers property, however, is located within the TIF district, “and will be for another 10 years,” village planner Chris Milliken said. TIF districts can reduce a developer’s costs by providing a capital infusion, reducing the amount of equity the developer must bring to the table or recouping development costs over a period of time.
Village board member Gary Wilson said he believes he knows another reason for the lack of new-home builds.
“I used to be the general manager at Alexander Lumber. In talking to developers down there, they said they really don’t need to come here to build when they’re busier in the Champaign-Urbana, Mahomet and Savoy market,” Wilson said. “I know the pricing kind of slowed things down, too, with COVID.
“The market is more where the health care facilities and the university is. Instead of coming here and building $150,000 to $200,000 homes, they’re building $350,000 to $400,000 houses. There’s more profit in it.”
Wilson said the median income in Rantoul is also lower than in those other communities.
“With interest rates rising, that makes it a little tougher as well,” he said.
Around the area
- St. Joseph appears to be in a similar situation. It has two things working against new residential development: A lack of land and an outdated sewer system.
“We have had two new homes built in the community in the last calendar year,” Village Administrator Joseph Hackney said. “However, both of these home builds are as a result of fires, so they were replacing the original structure.”
Hackney said most homes and lots in town are occupied.
“We have roughly 10 semi-buildable lots throughout the community that are available,” he said.
“The demand is high, as the turnaround time on sales is unreal. If new supply enters our market, we are confident that they will sell at a rapid pace.”
One of the hurdles for homebuilding in St. Joseph is about to be rectified.
The village board last month approved the low bid of $19.3 million for an upgrade to the sewer plant, hoping to pare the final cost down to about $14.5 million with change orders and other cuts. With the current system close to capacity and needing upgrades, the upgrade will allow for additional homes to be built if more land can be secured.
Village Trustee Terry Workman said Rantoul is in the planning stages for a major upgrade to its wastewater-treatment plant as well. At its June study session, the board heard plans for a $35 million project to be paid for over 20 years. The plan has yet to be approved by the board.
“We’ll be sufficient to handle upgrades in commercial and housing development” if the board approves the project, Workman said. “Our utilities are going to go up a little bit, but we’ll still be under most utilities.”
- In Mahomet, Village Administrator Patrick Brown said new-home builds have slowed so far this year compared with last year.
He said the village issued 16 single-family home permits for the first five months of 2023, compared with 35 at the same point in 2022 and 60 total for the year.
“We are seeing a slowdown in new construction, and we think that is a good thing. Our community has experienced tremendous growth in the last 30 years, primarily due to people moving here for the schools,” he said. “We saw 57 percent population growth for the decade from 1990 to 2000, and 48 percent from 2000 to 2010. However, from 2010 to 2020, we dropped to 30 percent (growth), which for Illinois is still huge. So, a slowdown is great for us.”
- In Savoy, Building Safety Supervisor Orie Turnbull said that community is also seeing fewer new-home builds so far this year.
There have been 12 single-family homes built, resulting in an increase of $4,249,400 in total valuation of construction, Turnbull said.
“There were 20 new starts by this time last year (from the beginning of January to the end of May), and we ended with a total of 32 new homes constructed in 2022,” he said.
- In Gifford, Jeanette During, Realtor for Town & Country Realty, said new houses are being built.
“There are two new-construction homes being built now,” During said, adding that an investor plans to build nine new homes in the town’s Eagle Prairie subdivision.
- In Fisher, real-estate agent Brenda Keith said demand is high with inquiries for new homes received weekly for duplexes, single-family homes and spec homes.
“We have four specs going, one of which is a duplex, and then three homes,” Keith said. “There are two custom homes (private buildings) that are well underway. We have at least two more foundations going in here probably within the week for additional houses.”
‘We know the demand is out there’
Eisenhauer called the lack of new-home builds in Rantoul “frustrating.”
“And it’s frustrating because we know the demand is out there,” he said. “We’re to the point now where we’re probably getting a call a week from somebody interested in new housing in Rantoul.”
Most are looking to buy a newly built home while others are looking for space to build — “and we believe we have ample opportunity.”
Eisenhauer said the frustration lies in “trying to encourage developers to look at Rantoul, but we also recognize that to construct a new home, prices have increased significantly over where they were a few years ago, and of course, now that the interest rates are much higher than they were a few years ago, we understand there are challenges toward development.”
Eisenhauer said he speaks with people who like what is going on in Rantoul, pointing to the number of recreational opportunities with walking/biking trails, parks, the sports complex and the motocross facility on the former Chanute Air Force base, “but they’re not (moving in) because there aren’t available houses here in the community.”
“Part of the reason is simply because we weren’t developing residential properties when other communities were, and other communities were able to capture some of that growth in Champaign County,” he said.
Eisenhauer said Rantoul has been “a pretty good cost-of-living community.”
“Our property values are increasing, and that’s great. We’re still a very affordable community,” he said. “That’s where I think the opportunity to build a home could be done for less than where you might build elsewhere.”
Eisenhauer said he believes the village not only needs to build new housing but also needs to get rid of some of the older stock.
During said there is a lack of available houses for sale as well.
“I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon,” she said. “A homeowner who is in a 3 percent loan ... now would pay an inflated price for a new home and a higher interest rate.”
In Rantoul, there are only 17 houses for sale. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, During said, there were 40 houses on the market.
“Back eight to 15 years, we always had 100 houses for sale,” she said. “The lack of inventory is everywhere, not just Rantoul. Prices are so high.”
Herman Fogal, real estate broker for Realty 200 Inc. in Rantoul, said while new-housing needs are there, “the hottest thing would be condos like at Twin Lakes or those behind McDonald’s” near the U.S. 136/ Interstate 57 interchange and Broadmeadow Elementary.
“Those go pretty fast,” Fogal said. “Some of those are pre-sold when they know someone is moving out. We wouldn’t have any problem selling anything from $150,000 to $200,000.”
Next steps
United Developers, which sold the land where the sports complex now sits, is interested in further meetings with the village to develop its property for new homes, Smith said.
It is reportedly willing to install streets and the lots for sale if the developer or individuals want to buy lots.
While the number is sparse, Milliken said there have been a few new houses built in Rantoul. Two Habitat for Humanity houses were built at 1308 Sunset Drive and 1318 Rockland Drive, the latter of which is in partnership with a University of Illinois solar team.
Another new house was built near Rudzinski Park, one on Gleason Drive that replaced one that burned, and one will be constructed at Quinlan Place.
“The real issue is there’s just no large-tract suitable land available,” Milliken said. “There are four or five (lots) left in the Indian Hills neighborhood.”