CHAMPAIGN — If you’d like a piece of local history to adorn your home, has this group got a deal for you.
The Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County says it’s overflowing with salvaged items, from glass doorknobs and multi-panel doors to a set of andirons from the University of Illinois.
“There’s a lot of treasures there for the right person,” said Tod Satterthwaite, a PACA board member.
To match treasures and buyers, the group is having a bursting-at-the-seams garage sale at two locations Saturday — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its storage building at 1302 Parkland Court, C, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PACA retail store at 44 E. Washington St., C.
Among the items up for grabs are historic trim from houses, commercial buildings and the UI campus, shelving units from the Fisher library and former Winkleman law office, ornate door hardware including hinges and glass and ceramic knobs, multi-panel doors and oak trim, and entry doors and other items salvaged from the demolished Illini Hall.
PACA isn’t just overflowing from salvage projects. The group has also received a lot of salvaged items from people cleaning out their storage areas, Satterthwaite said.
One person “literally brought in truckload after truckload,” he said.
“We’re looking to repurpose a lot of this material that has a lot of architectural character,” Satterthwaite said. “A lot of this stuff that we salvage doesn’t get made anymore.”