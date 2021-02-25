MONTICELLO — Tatman Village is entering a new phase of construction, this time with duplexes. The first, featuring two 1,800-square-foot units, should be complete this spring.
The units will be one story, with attached garage, two bedrooms and appliances included.
“It’s going to be first class,” Tatman Village Administrator Ralph Howard said.
Residents of The Homes at Tatman Village get access to the recently completed amenities center, which also has 38 assisted-living apartments.
Tatman Village will own the units and pay all taxes, insurance and maintenance, Howard said, while residents will buy the rights to live in one and will be responsible for utilities.
Residents will get rebates based on how long they live in the units, which are open to those age 55 and older.
To pave the way for the duplexes, Tatman completed a large addition in November 2019 that includes a large dining area with full kitchen, an activities center, a movie theater and a small chapel, which officials felt was needed before additional housing was built. The theater doubles as a storm shelter.
“We didn’t have a good place for people to go if there was a tornado,” Howard said.
Duplexes can also be customized.
“If somebody comes in, says ‘We want the next ones to be 1,500 square feet’ — we get two people that want that — we can do that,” Howard said.
He said officials feel the market for senior apartments — with Maple Point, the original Tatman Village units and Villas of Holly Brook all offering them in Monticello — is fairly saturated in Piatt County, lending to the decision to build duplexes.
Howard said Phase I will include three duplexes. Additional infrastructure work will be needed to accommodate Phase II, which includes six duplexes, with the overall goal of 18 separate units.
For information, call Tatman Village at 217-762-9494.
About Tatman
Tatman Village exists due to the gifts from Eva “Kip” Tatman and her sister, Nellie “Frank” Tatman, who established a trust in their estate to build and support a place for retired and elderly people.
Tatman Village opened in April of 1981 on the east edge of Monticello. It originally included 52 units, but the combining of smaller spaces reduced that to the current 38.
Another bequest from Dale and Lorene Robinson in 2006 also helps support Tatman Village.