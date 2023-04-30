ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph is a nice place to live, many of the locals agree. But what about growth?
With its proximity to Champaign-Urbana (a little more than 10 minutes away) and Danville (a little more than 20 minutes away), it’s a prime residential spot for people working in those communities and those wanting quality schools for their children.
That same proximity, however, can hinder business growth.
A lack of available land around the community also impedes the ability to expand residential areas. St. Joseph has the sewer infrastructure to handle current needs, but it will need to expand to add more homes.
Village officials and others in the community will huddle in two sessions in May to do some strategic planning and vision setting about the community’s future. Jim Arndt, president/CEO of Arndt Municipal Support Inc., will collaborate with village planners.
“What we would hope to get out of it is everybody bringing in their thoughts and ideas what they would like to see for the village in five years,” Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges said.
“With limited funds and time and energy and funding, the goal is to try to prioritize instead of dabbling into 10 little projects and dragging them out, and maybe they do or don’t get accomplished.”
Fruhling-Voges said the village’s budget is pulled in different directions as the various project wish lists are presented.
“People come in and say, ‘We’d like to have this and like to have that,’” she said. “I, as mayor, would like to provide everyone with perfect streets, wonderful sidewalks through the community, well-maintained parks. The list goes on and on. If we lived in a perfect world, that would happen.”
Since the world isn’t so perfect, priorities have to be ordered, and communities do the best they can.
Arndt is a man who loves helping communities plan and grow. He cites his work in Paducah, Ky., and Effingham as two success stories.
“I’m a recovering city manager in Illinois, Missouri and Ohio,” he joked. “It’s a lot of fun getting to work with local community leaders. It’s been a passion of mine.”
Arndt said he likes St. Joseph’s philosophy of spreading improvements out over five years.
Common concerns expressed by village leaders and residents in many cities include economic growth, downtown development and housing development. Each city is different, and Arndt will develop a plan for St. Joseph’s particular needs based on local input.
The entire planning/action-plan process generally takes about three months, Arndt said. After that, he encourages communities to revisit that plan every year.
Fruhling-Voges, village president since 2017 and before that a longtime village board member, said input from residents is an important factor in the process — “and the reality of the village and their budget, and things you think would be the most long-lasting.”
She would like to see more housing and growth in the business area — “in your downtown, the commercial development down by the interstate. Those are areas that could be tapped into where we are not making the most of our assets.”
Bids were opened Tuesday for a project to improve the wastewater sewer system. Fruhling-Voges said the bids came in “a little higher than we anticipated” and the village’s engineering firm is evaluating them.
According to Fruhling-Voges, when she took office, the village “took a serious look” at the upgrade needs for its sewer plant and conducted a sewer rate study, comparing St. Joseph’s rates with other towns’.
“We had not hiked them for many years,” she said. “In the past, when we did raise them, they were minimal. We were at the point where the IEPA was going to force us to do some work at our sewer plant.”
Since then, there have been higher rate hikes.
The village has been approved for low-interest loans and is “constantly looking for grants to help pay for that.”
Fruhling-Voges said she explains to people that the village’s share of the property-tax bill is “about fifth on the list,” at 5.6 percent.
At present, St. Joseph is land-locked in terms of ability to grow residentially.
“Once you have new housing, then some of your older homes will open up for maybe first-time buyers, young families or those who grow up who want to stay in the community,” Fruhling-Voges said. “Between Carle and the two hospitals and the university, St. Joe is a desirable place to live.”
Fruhling-Voges also believes one segment of society is not served in town. She would like to see an assisted-living facility — “some place our seniors could age in our community.”
She would also like to see duplexes or condominiums that would provide ownership but little maintenance for people who are no longer able to take care of their home.
“Seniors are near and dear to my heart,” Fruhling-Voges said. “So many have to move outside the community for assisted-living homes. The only ones are in Rantoul, Urbana, Champaign, Mahomet and Gifford. They’re outside of town.”
Fruhling-Voges predicts with residential growth will come more businesses. The community has its share of successful businesses, she said, including a pharmacy, a grocery, a couple of gas stations, some restaurants and a fitness center, all of which are important for a town.
Characterizing the village, Fruhling-Voges said “being called a bedroom community probably says it right there.”
“You have people who want to live there because it’s a great community,” she said. “Great schools. It’s a safe community. You can safely walk down the street at 11 at night and not be fearful. That’s always a plus.
“Being so close to C-U and Danville and really not even that far from Bloomington — and many people work from home these days — is a plus.”
Fruhling-Voges said business-wise, however, “it’s a little different.”
“You need to aim for businesses that might be unique, that bring people to our community, like our winery,” she said. “It’s fun to go to the winery. Some of the antique stores, people come from all over the state.”
It can be difficult for some stores, such as the IGA being so close to Walmart. The town has had a hardware store in the past, but it’s difficult to be successful when Lowe’s or Home Depot are so close.
Those are situations faced by many smaller towns. St. Joseph officials, as much as possible, don’t want to leave the future to chance.