URBANA — At least 20 to 30 appeals have been filed so far with the Champaign County Board of Review on reassessments of apartment properties in Urbana.
Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams said commercial properties in the township were under-assessed, which shifts the property-tax burden unfairly to residential properties.
Assessments on other commercial properties in Urbana were raised between 8 and 19 percent, depending on property type, with the 19 percent increase for fraternity houses, Williams said.
Properties should be assessed for property-tax purposes at one-third their market value, and Urbana’s commercial properties “are actually at 22.51 percent,” he said.
“What that means is they are 48 percent below where they should be,” he said.
Williams said he reassessed about 249 apartment parcels in Urbana after getting a 65 percent response rate to a request for information he sent to property owners.
He asked owners to update information on the mix of apartment units per property by bedroom and bathroom counts, the average monthly rents, the typical lease length, which amenities are included for tenants and the normal, stabilized occupancy rate as a percentage over three years.
Failure to provide the information, he warned, would result in the assumption that all of the property’s apartment units have four bedrooms and four bathrooms, “which will result in your property being valued at top dollar.”
Williams said he’s been willing to recalculate assessments for those apartment-property owners who didn’t respond but were willing to do so later. But they have to file an appeal, then fill out the survey, “then I will recalculate,” he said.
Among those properties where the information was provided, changes in assessment ranged from a 46.5 percent decrease to a 164 percent increase, though the largest increase is being recalculated, he said.
Regardless of the kind of property owned, Williams said it’s important for everyone to check their assessments online before the deadline to file an appeal with the county board of review comes up Sept. 10.
Dan Hamelberg, chairman of University Group, said his company provided the assessor the information he was seeking, and he thought assessments on the company’s apartments in Urbana were reasonable.
Last year, commercial assessments in Urbana were raised 19.1 percent across the board, Williams said.
This year, Hamelberg said, assessments on some of his properties came back down.
Given a currently overbuilt market for apartments, there are vacancies throughout the campus area, Hamelberg said.
“The assessor took that into consideration, which I think was fair,” he said.
In the current environment, it’s difficult to raise rents, Hamelberg said.
“You can’t raise rents, and if you raise property taxes, it makes it difficult to manage the properties,” he said.
Local appraiser Stephen Whitsitt said he’s working on appraisals for the purpose of assessment appeals for several property owners.
“It’s a compounding effect,” he said. “You’re in a pandemic. Tenants aren’t paying their rent. And your taxes go up.”