CHAMPAIGN — The new owners of The Inman in downtown Champaign may also be poised to become private developers for a long-stalled project called The Yards.
Rolled out pre-pandemic as an 11-acre mega-development in downtown Champaign that included an expansion of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District’s Illinois Terminal at 45 E. University Ave., a sports arena, hotel, apartments, retail space and more, The Yards now largely involves the terminal expansion with a new parking deck over bus platforms and apartments with first-floor commercial spaces.
That is, if it comes together with some new players.
MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said his agency has just begun negotiations with a recently launched corporation, and that it’s his understanding that an original private development partner in the project, Core Spaces, has withdrawn.
As of December, the MTD listed such issues as higher costs, employment and supply-chain issues holding up the project.
Now, MTD officials will need to reach a new deal with Royse Witte Downtown LLC, based at 211 W. Springfield Ave., C.
Any agreement would need to be approved by the MTD’s governing board, Gnadt said.
“Our goal is to get a development agreement with that LLC,” he said.
The Yards would still be a mixed-use, private/public partnership development that would include an expansion and remodeling of the Illinois Terminal, he said.
Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said once the MTD has an agreement wrapped up, the city would then need to establish its own development agreement with the other parties.
Here’s where things stand now:
Mike Royse, majority owner of Royse and Brinkmeyer apartments; his business partner, Collin Carlier; and Colorado developer Dennis Witte — all now partners in The Inman — are in the process of finalizing the purchase of a Christie Clinic employee lot at Walnut and Logan streets.
Also involved in that lot purchase is developer Hans Grotelueschen, Royse said.
That lot near The Inman would be the land for the new apartments, he said.
Royse warned this is all in early stages, but also said, “I am optimistic. We’re serious about it.”
Until agreements are all in place and an architect is brought on board to start working on the plans, there aren’t more details to share, Royse said.
“We’re at the table to talk about what it would take,” he said. “If we come to a meeting of the minds and all that, we’ll follow up with a lot of detail.”
While The Yards was presented as “one big and exciting project,” there have been two components to it — one north of Logan and one south of Logan, Royse said.
He and his partners would be involved in what’s north of Logan, and they aren’t in any discussions about anything to the south, he said.
Land south of Logan, where an arena and hotel had been planned, is currently for sale for $5.95 million.
The 10 parcels on South Neil, Chestnut, Market, Walnut and Logan streets are being marketed by Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty as a prime development opportunity.