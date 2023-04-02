Sandy Beak has more than a signature planned for the symbolic beam that so many of her fellow ClarkLindsey residents will sign on Sunday.
“I’m going to put a big smiley face on there,” said the 87-year-old, in her seventh year at a retirement village in Urbana that continues to grow. “We’ve put up with mud and construction and changes, so we’re happy to move on to the next step.”
To celebrate the addition of ClarkLindsey’s three-story Assisted Living Apartment Building — due to be completed in 2024 — more than 100 residents, staff and guests will take part in a beam-signing ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday. The beam, which was moved into the commons area earlier this week, eventually will connect current and new buildings, “symbolizing our connection with each other, regardless of where we live or work on campus,” ClarkLindsey President and CEO Deb Reardanz said.
It’s ClarkLindsey’s first beam-signing ceremony. With another three-story addition scheduled to open in 2025, it likely won’t be the last.
Beak, a longtime teacher in the Urbana school district, is all for it.
“It’s a great idea,” she said, “and it’s going to be fun to be a part of.”