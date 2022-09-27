TUSCOLA — Local builder Chris Robinson had no doubt he would be able to rent out the 25 apartments in the former Jarman Memorial Hospital that he is renovating.
It was the first-floor office space that he wondered if he could fill.
He needn’t have worried.
“It’s gone better than I could have imagined,” said Robinson, noting that of the 30 office spaces in the newly named Jarman Plaza, all but “five or six” are spoken for.
“I just didn’t know what I was going to do with that first floor. Man, it just took off on its own,” he said. “I had a list of things I wanted to create in there.”
Future office tenants pretty much decided that for him.
One of the possibilities for Robinson was a day care center. But that space is already spoken for.
“The state codes are so strict on what they need (for a day care center) that about the only way you can do it is to build” from scratch, he said. “I could still strip it down to a shell, but the cost factor is what wasn’t adding up for me.”
While work has taken longer than originally targeted, Robinson said renovation is about 90 percent finished on the first floor and about two-thirds finished on the entire building.
The offices vary in size, and among the lined-up tenants are two state agencies, an insurance agent, a health and wellness office, an accountant, a mortgage lender and one climate-controlled storage site that had to be retrofitted.
“The first floor was really just a matter of bringing it up to date — new flooring, new ceiling and new paint,” Robinson said. “It’s the top two floors that are a lot of work.”
Removing two X-ray units from the former hospital was a chore. Due to their massive weight, each component had to be lifted mechanically.
One drawing point is a first-floor gym. When tenants or residents want to work out, they won’t have to leave the building.
Robinson said he has ordered $125,000 worth of equipment for the full gym.
The first floor will also have a waiting room with receptionist, shared break-room and conference-room spaces and a lounge area.
Robinson hasn’t had to advertise for either the first-floor office spaces or the second- and third-floor residential units. People are coming to him.
“The seniors have really taken a lot of interest in it,” Robinson said. “I’ll go by there on a Saturday, and there will be seniors walking around the building and trying to look in the windows.
“One senior wanted to move back from Arizona to Tuscola to be closer to her kids. I’ll take seniors all day. They don’t tear things up. The younger crowd is definitely hard to please.”
Robinson said 17 to 18 of the apartments have already been pre-leased. Most of the apartments are two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. There will also be some one-bedroom and studio units.
“I’ve just got to get it done,” Robinson said. “It’s the top two floors that are a lot of work. There’s been lots of challenges. Windows have been difficult.”
Also difficult has been drilling through the 16-inch concrete floors for plumbing. An area that would take about 20 minutes to drill through today’s chip-rock concrete takes an entire day when going through the river-rock concrete used when the structure was built.
Robinson estimates it will be December when the residential units are finished.
The original 1919 Sarah A. Jarman Memorial Hospital, which had an addition built on in 1948, was demolished after a new one was built in the 1960s.
The hospital closed in 1990 and was bought by Sally Foote and Tom Wold, who repurposed it into Jarman Center Senior Living. It closed earlier this year.
The newly christened Jarman Plaza, at 704 N. Main St., spans 57,000 square feet and is across from Ervin Park and the city swimming pool.