URBANA — Aging fraternity and sorority houses dot Urbana’s landscape, but what becomes of these big houses when students no longer want to live in them?
That’s an issue city officials are hoping to resolve with possible zoning changes intended to both preserve and repurpose old Greek houses when they fall vacant.
“These buildings have been around for a long time,” said city planner Kat Trotter. “They’re old, they’re well-built, and they contribute to the character of the neighborhood.”
There are about 20 Greek houses in Urbana — some still in use as fraternity or sorority houses, some not — and all of them are in the city’s R-7 University Residential zoning districts.
The city lists two main purposes for those districts, which are located in an area bounded by California Avenue on the north, Vermont Avenue on the south, Orchard Street on the east and Mathews Avenue on west — to preserve the architectural character and use of the buildings and to protect the nearby low-density neighborhoods from uses that might be incompatible.
What’s currently allowed in these zoning districts largely includes rooming houses, dorms, communal living facilities and single-family homes, Trotter said.
Under current zoning, converting old Greek homes to apartments isn’t permitted, she said.
Meanwhile, living preferences of students have changed over the years, and fewer are interested in living in big group settings, Trotter said.
Mike Kellner, who owns a former sorority house at 606 W. Ohio St., U, said he is currently renting the 25-bedroom house to 13 fraternity members — and he was forced to reduce the rent to make it affordable for fewer occupants.
“The issue that we’ve been having in recent years is large groups have been dwindling, and so we’re having a more and more difficult time finding a group of 20 to 25 folks that can afford the house,” he said.
The house is currently for sale, Kellner said. And while he’s not in the development business, he said, it would be a good opportunity for someone who is able convert it to boutique apartments if that becomes allowable.
The city has been gathering public input through a survey and meetings on the kinds of changes that could be made, with some people favoring the ability to turn old Greek houses into businesses such as coffee shops or bakeries, Trotter said.
“There is definitely interest in preserving the Greek houses,” she said. “We’re working through what types of uses would be compatible in these buildings, and that is the purpose of the survey.”
It’s important to note that any new uses that may be allowed would only be allowed in existing Greek houses, and anyone intending to put one to a new use would need to use the existing building.
“We want to see these buildings reused and preserved,” Trotter said.
The public will have at least one more opportunity to weigh in at a meeting being held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The online survey will remain open until at least then, Trotter said.
A proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance, not yet written, may be taken to the city plan commission in early April, and if that group approves it, the change would need to go to the city council for final approval.
Links to the survey and upcoming Zoom meeting can be found at urbanaillinois.us/node/10039 and urbanaillinois.us/r7update.