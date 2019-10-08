URBANA — Though she hadn’t yet had a chance to read the entire Cunningham Township report on housing quality, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said Tuesday that some information presented at Monday night’s meeting was inaccurate.
Marlin said that five of the nine rental properties listed as Class D on the city’s housing registry are currently Class B. She said that rating information did not update on the city’s website before township staff used the data in the report, “due to a glitch.”
Marlin said that the multifamily building at 703 E. Colorado Ave. has 17 of 24 units approved for occupancy. The city is currently working with the owner and property managers to correct violations in the rest of the units.