URBANA — For Courtney Frazier, becoming a homeowner is going to mean more space for her and her son and less stress in her life, she said.
Frazier, who is currently renting a home in Urbana, is set to move next week into her new three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch home with help from Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
Hers home is the 121st home built by the agency and the third of five it plans to dedicate this year, according to Lauren Gramley, Habitat’s resource development director.
Frazier, a Champaign County native who graduated from Urbana High School, currently works two jobs as a University of Illinois building-services worker and providing home care for clients in need of daily living assistance.
She previously worked for Developmental Services Center for two years as a direct services professional.
Moving in with Frazier will be her 13-year-old son, Marquan. He hasn’t yet seen the home, but he’s been making an Amazon wish list for his new room, his mom said.
“He’s excited,” she said.
She’s excited, too, Frazier said. She began the process of applying and qualifying for a Habitat home in 2020 and, “it’s been a long time,” she said.
Frazier said she learned about Habitat homes through her mom, who’s been a Habitat homeowner since 2008.
Her own experience with Habitat has been good, she said. The agency is family-oriented, and its staff members are there when you need them, she said.
Sponsors of Frazier’s home are the University of Illinois student chapter of Habitat and Ameren Illinois, and the labor has been provided by the student chapter, volunteers, Habitat staff and the Frazier family.
Gramley said Habitat had hoped to build six homes this year, but the pandemic and building-supply shortages remain issues.
“Our last (home) dedication we didn’t even have the garage door,” she said.
Gramley said one of the two remaining home builds Habitat will be taking on this year will be a Woman Build project, which gives women a chance to learn how to build a home.