CHAMPAIGN — Central High School’s varsity football team is officially slated to play its first-ever game at McKinley Field, the recently renovated athletics facility a mile south of the school.
After several months of pushing by the Central football team and booster club, and months of work at the school district and city levels, Central’s varsity squad has the go-ahead to face Wheaton St. Francis at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at the McKinley complex.
In a 5-3 vote, city council members on Tuesday night approved an amendment that makes a one-time exception to McKinley’s no-varsity-football rule. A 2018 intergovernmental agreement about the use of new Unit 4 facilities prohibited varsity football at McKinley, after neighbors brought concerns about excessive noise, trash, lights and parking difficulties football games would bring.
Members of Central’s football team and booster club parents have repeatedly said McKinley Field, where the team practices, feels like “home,” and that playing a game there would be a point of school pride. The team canvassed neighbors in July, asking for their support.
After Urbana High School’s varsity team, the originally proposed opponent, canceled its season, Central athletic director Jane Stillman managed to find Wheaton St. Francis for the weekend game.
Some homeowners near the field have said they felt blindsided by the sudden movement to play football on the field, and worried one game will open the door for more.
District 4 Councilman Michael Foellmer, who represents part of the neighborhood, still felt that way Tuesday night — and voted to reject the amendment because of it.
“Unfortunately, I feel like I’m taking a vote for multiple games,” Foellmer said Tuesday, addressing Unit 4 administrators in the audience. “I appreciate the neighborhood for being willing to hear you out and consider your proposal, and I appreciate how willing they were to move at this pace.
“I’m really disappointed with how this was communicated.”
Unit 4 school board members unanimously requested the city amend the intergovernmental agreement during their Monday night meeting.
After the city council approved the district’s request, Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer said she was grateful for cooperation between the district and city, and thankful the kids on the team will get to compete.
On Oct. 6, staff from Unit 4 and the city will produce a report, after considering neighborhood input, with “recommendations on how to proceed in the future” with using McKinley Field, according to the resolution.
There’s still some administrative legwork to take care of on Unit 4’s end. The Champaign school district must submit a special-event permit at least 48 hours before the game, listing the actions their staff will take to make the bout happen.
For example: installing the 200-seat portable bleachers (donated by the University of Illinois, according to the booster club) for Wheaton St. Francis fans to use, placing portable toilets on the property and setting up shuttle bus service, to name a few.
The city plans to supply up to two police officers with an on-site supervisor, four Neighborhood Ambassadors, an access path for emergency vehicles, and parking signs and barricades on game day.
The estimated costs of playing a game at McKinley Field are $4,250.40, according to the district, about $650 more than if the game were played at the Central and Centennial-shared Tommy Stewart Field.
Jon Roma, 35-year Champaign resident, called the updated proposal from the city and district “meticulous,” and said it addressed his main concerns of a game day following the Sept. 1 neighborhood listening session.
“My advice to the school district and to city government is not to take lightly the erosion of trust in government that could ensue, after backtracking on a recently-made commitment to a neighborhood,” Roma said. “Having said this, I agree with (Councilman Tom) Bruno that the world won’t end if a varsity football game is played at McKinley Field.
“Though I’m disappointed with the saga unfolded, I am willing to withhold final judgment until I observe the empirical evidence provided on game day.”
Mayor Deb Feinen and Councilman Daniel Iniguez walked through the neighborhood and spoke with residents about the prospect of football at McKinley Field.
“It was really great to see what an amazing neighborhood this is,” Feinen said. “The neighbors have been, in my opinion, incredibly fair about letting the process play out, hearing all of the information.”