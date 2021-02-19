ARTHUR — Six weeks after being sworn in and then being criticized for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech at a rally, U.S. Rep Mary Miller, R-Oakland, tried to be careful with her remarks Thursday during a visit to Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur.
While railing against the recently approved “culturally responsive” teaching standards in Illinois, Miller said, “Where are they finding the time (in the school day) for all this” — and then caught herself.
“I don’t want to say a bad word,” she said.
“We need to get back to the foundations of education, to stop indoctrinating our children, to give them the basics and to stand up and say we want traditional American values taught,” she told the Arthur Rotary Club.
On a similar theme two days after being sworn into the U.S. House, Miller quoted Hitler while giving a speech about influencing America’s children.
“If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children,” she said. “This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing; he said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
After receiving national attention and criticism, Miller apologized, but on Thursday, she said the criticism was overblown.
“They took a couple of words that I said out of context, and just like they do to all the conservatives, they maligned us, misrepresent us and harass us,” Miller said.
Miller said her first weeks in office have been hectic.
“It’s been a wild six weeks,” she said.
During the U.S. Capitol riot, Miller said she “did have an adrenaline rush, but I was never afraid,” contrasting herself with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said she thought she was gong to die.
“I wasn’t like A.O.C.,” Miller said. “I guess she was trembling.”
After the riot, Miller voted to reject Electoral College results, a stance she stood by Thursday.
“It didn’t have to do with the fraud,” she said of her vote against accepting the Electoral College votes. “It actually has to do with the fact that the six states illegally conducted their elections.”
Courts around the country have rejected such arguments, but Miller said, “the institutions failed us all the way, including the courts.”
In her speech, Miller warned of Democrats’ efforts to expand voting, teachers unions and proposed debt relief for Black farmers.
And she said she was shocked by the new House rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“We are literally going to be graded on the diversity of our staff that we hire,” she said.
She also said “we can’t use gender pronouns anymore,” though the rules only changed pronouns to be gender neutral in a single document.
And after praising a conservative activist for getting a curriculum board fired in Tennessee, Miller warned the audience that Democrats may be coming for their jobs.
“They’re trying to scare us to into submission, to scare us into silence,” Miller said. “I know even for myself, you have to count the costs. And definitely today, we’re going to lose something. It might be your reputation. It might be your job.”