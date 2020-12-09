URBANA — The newly-elected chairman of the Champaign County Board said he wants to see the county use some of its tax revenue from legalized marijuana sales to help address social justice issues.
Kyle Patterson, a Champaign Democrat who has served on the 22-member county board since 2016, was elected chairman Monday evening.
He replaces outgoing board chairman Giraldo Rosales, who lost his bid for re-election in the Democratic primary election.
Patterson said the county already plans to use $130,000 of its $600,000 annual tax revenue from cannabis sales on two programs incorporated in the 2021 budget — a social worker in the sheriff’s office to help handle crisis situations and a therapist for the Youth Assessment Center at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
He’d like to see even more of the county’s cannabis tax money devoted in fiscal 2022 to use on criminal justice reform and community service programs that would help those most disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, he said.
Patterson, who turns 33 next week said he doesn’t know if he’s the youngest chairman in the Champaign County Board’s history, but he knows he’s the youngest to hold that position in recent decades.
A Champaign native, Patterson is a 2013 University of Illinois graduate in history. He works as an intake specialist in the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s office and has an 8-year-old daughter.
Patterson said he’s aware the county has a backlog of facility issues to address, among them an eventual long-term solution for the county’s aging jail in downtown Urbana.
Also ahead for him and the board: the ongoing lawsuit County Executive Darlene Kloeppel filed against the county board this past summer over the extent of her authority.
Much of the dispute has centered on whether Kloeppel or the county board chairman has authority to select replacements for county elected offices that become vacant between elections.
The board has maintained that power lies with the board chairman, and Patterson said he supports that position.
“I view my role as working with her, not for her,” Patterson said of Kloeppel.
He also said it’s important for the county board to maintain its autonomy and a separation of powers and not to become a body that rubber stamps decisions.
At the same time, Patterson said, he’d like to see more cooperation between the board and Kloeppel, “particularly with the new makeup of the board.”
“We’re a lot more on the same page,” he said.
Another chapter in the dispute between the county board and Kloeppel on appointments is coming up soon. The county board seat of Democrat Mike Ingram, elected as recorder of deeds last month, will need to be filled.
Including newly elected members, Democrats currently hold 14 seats on the board, versus eight Republicans.
Patterson defeated Republican Aaron Esry for county board chairman in a vote that split on party lines.
Esry said his priorities, had he been voted chairman, would have been to focus on county facility needs, with a major one being the jail.
Of the previous board members, he said, “I don’t think anybody wanted to spend any money on the downtown jail, but we haven’t figured out how to close it.”
Esry said he’s also not sure about Patterson’s desire to spend cannabis tax revenue on justice-reform measures.
“I’m not sure, for one thing, how much we’re going to get out of it,” he said of the funds. “And another train of thought — are we guaranteed that money with the financial state of the state?”
Less cannabis tax money for the county could mean starting new programs without money down the road to pay for them, he said.
Esry said he also wants to see county deputies paid more.
The county invests money in deputy training, he said, “and they leave for higher-paying jobs.”