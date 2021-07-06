Tom's Mailbag? Just click here
URBANA — The first phase of a large expansion of Clark-Lindsey Village in southeast Urbana could be under construction by August, if city officials approve the development plans, said Deb Reardanz, president and CEO of the retirement community.
The expansion plans will be considered Thursday by the city plan commission, which will make a recommendation to the city council.
Included in Clark-Lindsey’s plans are the addition of eight new independent living villas, a three-story apartment building with 38 assisted living and 22 memory care units and another three-story apartment building with 48 independent living luxury units. Also included would be an expansion of Clark-Lindsey’s existing wellness center and a partial demolition of the nursing care facility with upgrades to one remaining wing, plus a new grounds building.
This project is intended to serve expanding demand and increase the long-term viability of Clark-Lindsey, and it would conform to long-range planning underway at many retirement community facilities throughout the U.S., Clark-Lindsey officials said in plans submitted to the city.
“We are seeing strong demand, and we are looking ahead to the future,” Reardanz said.
The nation’s senior population is projected to swell in upcoming decades, with all baby boomers passing age 65 in 2030. The 65-and-older population numbered 56.1 million in 2020, and was projected to grow to 73.1 million by 2030 and 85.7 million by 2050, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Clark-Lindsey, at 101 W. Windsor Road, U, is currently a 27-acre continuing care retirement community with independent living units, shelter care units and a skilled care nursing facility.
If the city approves the development plans, Clark-Lindsey is proposing to build its expansion in four phases, with completion projected for summer 2025, according to Reardanz.
The first phase would include the two new independent living villa-style buildings, the new grounds building and the completion of Berns Drive, a loop road accessing the southeast quadrant of the campus.
Reardanz said all 16 current villas on the campus are full, and, “we anticipate demand is strong.”
A substantial expansion of the wellness/social center, coming in the third of the four phases, would include more fitness spaces, a bistro, memberships available to community residents 50 and older and an auditorium that could seat 200 for community events such as recitals, health fairs and educational activities.
Overall, the expansion is projected to increase the potential occupancy at Clark-Lindsey by 30 percent.
And amenities such as new modern-design apartments and an expanded wellness center are expected to attract somewhat younger residents and broaden Clark-Lindsey’s demographics, according to Reardanz.
Clark-Lindsey’s skilled nursing facility would end up with fewer skilled care beds than it currently has, and that’s due to changing market demand and the ability to help people remain in their own homes longer, she said.
In 2019, Clark-Lindsey launched a home care and nursing service called atHome with Clark-Lindsey.
“We think that, with the combination of technology and assisted living, will allow us to serve people in a setting they prefer,” Reardanz said.
City staff has advised the plan commission to send Clark-Lindsey’s plans on to the city council with a recommendation for approval — with some conditions.
Among the conditions are that the wellness center offer memberships to anyone 50 and older regardless of whether they live at Clark-Lindsey and that the new auditorium be made available for community events.
As part of its plans submitted to the city, Clark-Lindsey is requesting waivers to allow two new buildings to be 43 feet tall, eight feet higher than the allowable maximum, for parking spaces to encroach into the required front yard along Race Street and for additional monument and wall signs on the new assisted living and independent living buildings, according to a city memo.