URBANA — Richard and Leslie Frank have left their marks on the broadcast industry, and now they’re responsible for the most substantial gift ever received by the University of Illinois College of Media.
The UI announced Monday that the Franks, of St. Helena, Calif., are donating $7.5 million to the college.
Richard Frank, a UI graduate in marketing and former president of Disney Studios, and Leslie Frank, who won an Emmy award for her work as a broadcast journalist, currently operate Frank Family Vineyards.
“Now, more than ever, there is a critical need for good, solid, objective journalism in this country,” the Franks said. “We are encouraged our contribution will help create the highest level of learning for the next generation of journalists and that we are able to play a part in elevating the stature of the program at Illinois, making it a top destination for students and faculty.”
College of Media Dean Tracy Sulkin called the gift a game changer. She said $1.5 million will be used for facility upgrades that will be underway soon.
Those upgrades will include a major remodeling of the Richmond teaching studio, to include a state-of-the-art broadcast facility.
The money will also provide for the use of new technology for classrooms in Gregory Hall and space for media editing and production.
The other $6 million will be an endowment to create the Richard and Leslie Frank Center for Leadership and Innovation in Media at Illinois, which will provide opportunities for new programming, a high-profile speaker series, visiting practicing journalists and other programming.
The Franks haven’t been strangers to the UI.
They’ve visited the campus frequently to speak to students and faculty at the College of Media and the Gies College of Business and to advise journalism students on their news broadcasts and resume videos, according to the UI.
“They’ve been involved with campus for a long time,” Sulkin said.
Richard Frank began his career in advertising and served as president of Chris-Craft Broadcasting. He went on to become president of Paramount Television Group and later of Disney Studios, overseeing the launch of the Disney Channel.
He served three terms as president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the academy honored him in 2007 with the Syd Cassyd Founder’s Award.
Richard Frank also received an honorary doctorate from the American Film Institute in 2011, and he is currently vice chairman of its board.
Leslie Frank, a native of Canada, began her career in that country and went on to work in major TV markets in the U.S.
Among the stories she covered were 9/11 — reporting from ground zero in New York City — the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and courtroom coverage of the Michael Jackson trial, according to the UI. She received an Emmy award for her work as the main anchor at KCPQ in Seattle, and spent the last nine years of her career reporting and anchoring at KABC, Los Angeles.
“The opportunity this gift provides to our students who are pursuing careers in media is phenomenal,” said Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. “The passion Rich has for his alma mater and his vast industry experience have combined perfectly with Leslie’s broadcast news experience to create a center that will become the perfect ecosystem for budding journalists and media professionals at Illinois.”