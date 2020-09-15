URBANA — A Champaign businessman who tried, unsuccessfully, to run as a write-in candidate for Champaign County treasurer in the March 17 primaries has filed a lawsuit seeking, in part, to remove current county Treasurer Marisol Hughes from office.
In his 10-count lawsuit filed Tuesday against Hughes in her official capacity as treasurer, John Bambenek is asking the court to require the treasurer to perform her required duties and for a judgment stating “that the defendant has neglected her duty to perform many required functions, to declare the office vacant due to such failure and to appoint a temporary county collector pursuant to Illinois law.”
He is also seeking an order establishing an outside auditing agency to be assigned to conduct a forensics audit and reconcile all accounts in the county treasurer’s office.
Bambenek said this lawsuit will give him power to subpoena information, in part, records showing the whereabouts of all of the nearly $400 million in property taxes collected by the treasurer.
Officials of several taxing districts said this week that distributions of their property tax money are running behind and that the treasurer is holding back a greater amount of their money than usual.
The “failure of the elected class” to deal with ongoing issues in the treasurer’s office has been going on for two years, Bambenek said.
“We’ve got all these executives and politicians running around earning six-figure salaries that can’t be bothered to find out where $400 million is,” he said.
Hughes declined to comment Tuesday, saying she hadn’t seen or heard of the lawsuit and would need to consult with her attorney.
County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales said Tuesday he had a county board majority to remove Hughes from office, but that Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz indicated the board lacked sufficient grounds to take that step.
Rietz also declined to comment.
Rosales said Tuesday that Hughes, the replacement treasurer he selected after former county treasurer Laurel Prussing resigned, wasn’t his first choice.
He wanted Hughes’ recently-fired chief deputy treasurer, Alejandra Aguero, to take the job as county treasurer, but she declined, and he offered the job to Hughes based on Aguero accepting the job of chief deputy treasurer, he said.
Hughes terminated Aguero’s employment effective Aug. 28.
Rosales contended Hughes is holding back more of the property tax money local governments are waiting on “because she doesn’t have it on hand to distribute.”
“The reality is that we have received that money, but it’s unaccounted,” he said.
Bambenek, a local cybersecurity expert, alleged in his lawsuit numerous failures of the treasurer’s office, among them failure to receive and safely keep revenues and other public monies, failure to post payments, failure to keep proper books, failure to produce monthly reports, failure to keep the office open, failure to make timely distributions of taxes collected to local governments, failure to pay penalties and failure to properly hire deputies.
Under Prussing, monthly reports weren’t filed in a timely manner and that has continued under Hughes, Bambenek contended.
For 2020, only March and August reports have been posted, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also states Bambenek ran into an issue reported by several other taxpayers who said they paid their property taxes on time but their payments were considered to be delinquent.
Bambenek said in his lawsuit that his bank paid the first installment of his escrowed property taxes May 18 (ahead of the June 1 deadline) this year, and the payment wasn’t posted by the treasurer until July.
His second installment payment was made Aug. 18 (ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline) and as of Tuesday, that payment hadn’t been posted and was showing up on a public website as delinquent, with late fees being assessed, the lawsuit states.
Bambenek also contended “on good faith and belief” that he believes Hughes has had her husband working in the treasurer’s office “but he is not a county employee, nor does the county clerk have any oath on file for him,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit further stated the treasurer closed her office to the public as of Sept. 10.
“While in theory, the public can make phone appointments, no one appears to be answering the phones,” the lawsuit states.
Hughes said earlier this week that she closed her office until further notice and was processing the second installment of real estate taxes.