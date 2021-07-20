CHAMPAIGN -- C-U at Home's overnight shelters for the homeless in Champaign will fully reopen in August, the agency announced Tuesday.
The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center for the homeless at 70 E. Washington St., C will resume normal hours on Aug. 9 and both men’s and women’s overnight shelters at the same address will resume regular service Aug. 16.
C-U at Home paused both services in mid-May, partly due to severe staffing shortages.
Since then, “we have made a lot of progress here at C-U at Home,” said Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus III. “We have hired staff to fill all gaps in daytime positions and are finalizing hiring to fill the gaps in our overnight staffing as well.”
Among new hires beginning next month are a full-time case manager and new coordinator for the drop-in center.
C-U at Home said it's planning to celebrate its reopening the week of Aug. 16 with tours of its improved facilities and live music and food.