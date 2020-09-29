CHAMPAIGN — David Northern, CEO of the Housing Authority of Champaign County, has been offered a position in Birmingham, Ala., he said Tuesday.
Northern said he has been selected to be president and CEO of the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.
Negotiations with that organization are underway, he said, “but I have yet to accept an official final offer.”
Northern said he is excited about the chance to lead the housing agency in Alabama, and he’s notified the Housing Authority of Champaign County board about his job offer.
“In the event that I make a decision to depart HACC, I will stay fully engaged in the process until a successor is identified and work closely to maintain the stability of our innovative and effective programs for the clients we serve,” he said.
Northern was hired to assume the leadership role of the local housing authority in February 2018.