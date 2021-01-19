URBANA -- He’s about a foot tall, and he’s sporting a gold bow.
And until somebody comes to claim him, this lost teddy bear has been given a temp job at Carle modeling how to properly wear a face mask.
Meet Ted E. Bear, or so this brown furry teddy bear has been named by its current hosts at Carle Health who are trying to track down the rightful owner.
The lost teddy bear was found by a Carle nurse in the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot last week and brought to the information desk in the south clinic, according to Carle’s Facebook post.
Anne Curtiss, patient care manager for Carle’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic, said the post has had over 500 shares but nobody has claimed the teddy bear yet. Meanwhile, the Carle family medicine residency clinic has made the bear an honorary member, she said.
Did your child loose this bear? Contact Curtiss at Anne.Curtiss@Carle.com