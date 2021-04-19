MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour School District plans to host a series of community engagement meetings to develop a long-range facility improvement plan.
The first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Middletown Prairie Elementary School in the gym.
Called Bulldog Blueprint, the engagement program is being organized by more than 20 volunteers and led by four community co-chairs, Jama Grotelueschen, Adi Puckett, Jennifer Soderlind and James Risley.
The school district is encouraging all members of the community to participate in this process to help identify community priorities for long-range facility plans.
“It is vitally important for all members of the community to attend,” said Grotelueschen. “That’s why we are offering both in-person and virtual options for our meetings this spring. Only with diverse and informed voices can we develop an effective long-range plan for our district.”
The Thursday evening session will be the first in a series of “roll up your sleeves” workshops, according to the school district. Each session will begin with a presentation and proceed to participants being placed in small groups to discuss and respond to a short work activity. Each group will then share conclusions with everyone .
Input will be documented and available for review on the district’s website, with virtual options for attending the first session held at 6:30 p.m. April 27 and 11:30 a.m. April 29.
To RSVP online for the first engagement meeting: bulldogblueprint.com.