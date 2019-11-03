URBANA — A Rantoul man is due in court on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on drug and weapons offenses.
Kejuan X. Coleman, 20, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Lowry, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of up to 500 grams of cannabis and resisting or obstructing a police officers. Coleman’s bond was set at $30,000.
According to an Urbana police report, an officer saw Coleman leave a vehicle in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The officer said the vehicle emitted a heavy odor of cannabis.
When the officer tried to stop Coleman, he ran away on foot. When police caught Coleman, he allegedly had a large amount of cash in his pocket. They later found suspected cannabis and a gun inside the vehicle and took Coleman to the county jail.