URBANA-- A 34-year-old Potomac man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Urbana and firing shots at deputies, according to the Champaign County sheriff’s office.
John Bennett was arrested for attempted murder, unlawful possession/use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
No deputies were injured, and there was no known property damage from the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident originated with a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Cunningham Avenue, Urbana.
A K9 alerted on the vehicle during the stop, and the driver fled north on Cunningham and then east on Interstate 74, deputies said.
It is believed eight shots in all were fired at deputies.
During the chase, METCAD received a call from the vehicle through 911 in which the woman driving the vehicle said the passenger later identified as Bennett threatened to shoot her if she stopped driving.
Bennett also threatened to kill himself and others, deputies said.
The driver continued east on I-74 and excited on Illinois Route 49 in Vermilion County, with state police and the Vermilion County sheriff’s office joining Champaign County deputies at that point.
The vehicle became disabled and came to a stop at 11:28 p.m at 500 E 2500 N in Vermilion County, deputies said. The woman got out of the vehicle, but Bennett refused to exit until after deputies spoke to him for about three hours.
At 2:35 am., Bennett was observed removing a bullet from the chamber of a rifle and throwing the weapon out of the vehicle, and then he obeyed commands to get out of the vehicle, deputies said.
Recovered by deputies were the AR-15 rifle, the single rifle round cleared from the chamber and a rifle magazine with 21 rounds.
Once he was in custody, Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for a mental health evaluation before being taken to the county jail, deputies said.