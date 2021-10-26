URBANA — A 65-year-old Champaign man was arrested Monday in connection with a groping incident Saturday on the University of Illinois Quad, UI police said.
Richard Endsley was issued a state notice to appear in court for aggravated battery related to the Saturday evening incident, police said. He was also escorted off campus and issued a no-trespassing notice for all UI property.
On Monday morning, University Police received a report that a man had touched a student’s buttocks Saturday evening on the Quad, prompting police to issue a campus safety notice.
The student called police Monday night after seeing the man again at the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U. Police responded and identified the man as Endsley.
Under the no-trespassing notice, Endsley can be arrested if he returns to campus, police said.